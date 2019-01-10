Washingtonian Today: Bezos’s New Bae’s SOS

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Channeling his inner Willy Wonka, President Trump passed out M&Ms, peanut butter cups, and Butterfingers during his meeting with Congressional leaders yesterday. While the missed opportunity to use 100 Grand Bars haunts me still, no amount of chocolate could convince Democrats to meet his demands they fund a border wall. (According to the WSJ, Trump “put his hands in the air—two open palms on either side of his face—and said, “Bye-bye,” and left the room”). And thus we solemnly chug along into Day 20 of the partial shutdown.

We’re going to have to talk about Jeff Bezos’s reported affair with former So You Think You Can Dance host Lauren Sanchez. Finally, DC has tabloid news once again. As reported by Page Six and the National Enquirer, Bezos and Sanchez met through Sanchez’s celeb agent ex-husband and worked together at Bezos’s aerospace company Blue Origin. The Enquirer says it has photos taken during a four-month, multi-state investigation. But in true tabloid style, you’re going to have to buy the print to see them. What do you think this means for Bezos’s DC social life? I’m hesitant to think it would cause major shockwaves—affairs are nothing new, well, anywhere, especially not in Washington, DC, where people are so squarely focused on their own agendas that trysts like this seem to not set off their moral alarms. I suppose this means we won’t be seeing the Washington Post owner at the Chevy Chase Lounge looking to meet a date. (But maybe he can take his new beau out to one of these romantic restaurants.)

Some good news for furloughed employees—you can now get free tickets to George Washington University basketball games, according to the GW Hatchet. Raise high!

Cap Weather Gang says high chances of snow this weekend and very unfun wind for today and tomorrow—so bundle up and maybe prep to work from home on Monday?

BEER If you don’t know where to start with all the different styles of beer, check out the Beer! Drink & Learn event at City Winery. Learn about beer history and styles and try a colorful flight of local brews: a pilsner from Lost Rhino, a red ale from Evolution, an IPA from 3 Stars, and a stout from Atlas. 21+ only. $28, 6:30 PM.

The National Weather Service is still operating 24/7 with no paychecks in sight, Angela Fritz reports. If the shutdown continues into February, one meteorologist says she’ll have to start dipping into her retirement funds. (Washington Post)

