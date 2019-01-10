Logan Circle

Where: 1313 R St. NW, #2

How much: $2,495,000

When: Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This newly built, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath penthouse comes with a rooftop deck, an elevator, parking, and spa-like baths.

Arlington

Where: 4748 33rd St. N

How much: $1,549,000

When: Sunday, January 13 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house has a cul-de-sac location, crown molding and coffered ceilings, and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

Arlington

Where: 1413 N Longfellow St.

How much: $950,000

When: Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial in the Westover neighborhood has a gas fireplace, finished basement, a backyard with a patio, and a stylishly updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Brookland

Where: 3308 22nd St. NE

How much: $889,000

When: Sunday, January 13 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This five-bedroom, five-bathroom house was recently redone, and has two laundry rooms, a fireplace, a spacious front porch, a big yard, and more than 3,800 square feet of space.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 560 N St. SW, #N707

How much: $259,000

When: Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This renovated studio has hardwood floors and seventh-story views of the Potomac, as well as access to a communal rooftop, gym, and indoor pool.

Join the conversation!