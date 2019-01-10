Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/12 – 1/13)

Including a Logan Circle penthouse, a waterfront studio, and a five-bedroom in the burbs.
Written by | Published on
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

Logan Circle

Where: 1313 R St. NW, #2
How much: $2,495,000
When: Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This newly built, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath penthouse comes with a rooftop deck, an elevator, parking, and spa-like baths.

Arlington

Where: 4748 33rd St. N
How much: $1,549,000
When: Sunday, January 13 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath house has a cul-de-sac location, crown molding and coffered ceilings, and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

Arlington

Where: 1413 N Longfellow St.
How much: $950,000
When: Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath colonial in the Westover neighborhood has a gas fireplace, finished basement, a backyard with a patio, and a stylishly updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Brookland

Where: 3308 22nd St. NE
How much: $889,000
When: Sunday, January 13 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This five-bedroom, five-bathroom house was recently redone, and has two laundry rooms, a fireplace, a spacious front porch, a big yard, and more than 3,800 square feet of space.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 560 N St. SW, #N707
How much: $259,000
When: Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This renovated studio has hardwood floors and seventh-story views of the Potomac, as well as access to a communal rooftop, gym, and indoor pool.

Assistant Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.