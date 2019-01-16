Washingtonian Today: The Hipster Coffee Shop Strikes Again

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Day 26 of the partial government shutdown. DC’s Atlas Brew Works is suing acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, arguing that because the shutdown government won’t approve labels for an apricot IPA, it’s preventing the brewery from exercising its First Amendment right to seek customers.

Maybe Jacob Wohl had a point about those hipster coffee shops: Max Marshall tweeted Tuesday that he found mockups for an Amy Klobuchar 2020 presidential campaign logo in a DC coffee shop.

Hey @daveweigel here is what appears to be logo/theme mockups for @amyklobuchar Presidential campaign. Left on a table at a DC coffee shop in NW. pic.twitter.com/LMBVn5XZbu — Max Marshall (@maxgmarshall) January 15, 2019

Congressional reporter William Steakin showed the images—I call them the Panama Bean Papers—to the Minnesota lawmaker, who told him the logo was bogus: “And the problem is it looks to me kinda like a mountain? That is not—I’m not from a mountainous state. So, let it be safe to say that we did not commission a logo.”

They will never log off: Chris Hayes thinks AOC may be our most online politician. Has he even scrolled through Chuck Grassley‘s tweets? C’mon.

I now h v an iphone — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 13, 2012

It’s Winter Restaurant Week. Here are some of the best new restaurants to check out, as well as the best brunches. And from 2015, but still relevant, here are Anna Spiegel‘s tips for getting the most out of Restaurant Week. Who wants to take me for British food at Scotts DC?

THEATER The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock (based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black) follows a failed rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher and inspires his students to form a rock band of their own– thus being musical theater’s first-ever rock band of kids playing instruments live on stage. The production, which runs at the National Theatre through January 27, is recommended for ages 8 and up. $54-$114.

Karen Pence will teach part-time at a private school in Virginia that doesn’t accept LGBTQ students or adults. Rebecca Klein notes that Pence taught at the school for 12 years when her husband, now the Vice President, was in Congress. The Pences’ daughter also attended Immanuel. (HuffPost)

