Where to Find Government Shutdown Food and Drink Deals Around DC

Restaurants and bars are offering discounts and freebies to federal government employees

Donald Trump and Congress still can’t seem to reach a deal. But at least DC-area bars and restaurants are offering their own deals to help those affected by the government shutdown. Just remember to show a federal government ID unless otherwise noted.

This post was updated on January 22. Send additional shutdown specials to jsidman@washingtonian.com.

Across the Pond

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

Federal employees get a 10-percent discount at this Dupont sports pub (not valid on specials). Happy hour has also been extended from 4 to 8 PM on weekdays with $3 pilsners and $5 beer specials. During Friday happy hour, find $1 oysters.

Atlas Brew Works, DC Brau, 3 Stars Brewing Co., Shop Made in DC

Multiple locations

These three DC breweries and local shop are participating in the “Pay It Furloughed” campaign, which allows anyone to buy beers for furloughed feds and contractors. Donate or learn how to redeem a beer at payitfuloughed.com.

Balo Kitchen

4221 John Marr Drive, Annandale

Federal workers can grab Asian comfort food from this counter at the Block food hall for 20-percent off.

Baked by Yael

3000 Connecticut Ave., NW

Federal employees and contractors get free coffee at this bakery across from the National Zoo while supplies last. Sign up online for one of Yael’s free cake-pop making classes offered throughout the week.

BBQ Bus Smokehouse

5830 Georgia Ave., NW

Federal employees and contractors affected by the shutdown get 25-percent off the entire menu through Jan. 27.

The Big Stick

20 M St., SE

Find happy hour prices, including $4 rail drinks, draft beers, and house wine, from 11:30 AM to 7 PM, and food is 18-percent off.

Capitol Lounge

229 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Find $5 cocktails with names like “Nothing Really Mattis,” “Mexico Will Pay For This,” and “Stephen Miller’s Hair Affair.”

Carmine’s

425 7th St., NW

Whether you’re a government employee or not, take advantage of all-day happy hour specials, including a $6 bourbon and Campari “Hard times cocktails,” until the shutdown ends. From 2 to 4 PM, those with government ID get a free order of meatball sliders.

City Winery

1350 Okie St., NE

Enjoy a glass of wine at this Ivy City winery for just $1.

#ChefsForFeds Kitchen and Cafe

701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen has set up a relief kitchen to offer hot meals to federal employees, contractors, and their families daily from 11 AM to 6 PM.

DC Reynolds

3628 Georgia Ave., NW

The Park View watering hole has started a “buy one, give one” promotion, in which patrons who get a buy-one-get-one drink deal during happy hour can pass their free drink tickets to future furloughed guests.

District Doughnut

Multiple locations

Federal employees get a complimentary cup of Compass Coffee with any purchase throughout the shutdown.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

The rooftop bar of this Mexican restaurant has transformed in Selva, a jungle-themed pop-up for winter. Government employees receive a free “#NachoWall” (basically just a heaping plate of nachos) with any purchase of $10 or more every Tuesday through Thursday while the shutdown lasts.

Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants

Multiple locations

Fiola, Fiola Mare, Del Mar, and Sflogina downtown and in Van Ness are offering all government workers a 20-percent discount on their “Maria” menus (normally $26). The healthy three-course lunch comes with a glass of kombucha from Craft Kombucha.

GCDC

1730 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Four specialty cocktails are $5 all night starting at 4 PM—until further notice.

Good Stuff Eatery

303 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

All federal employees get a free snack fry and fountain drink with the purchase of a burger at the Capitol Hill location only.

Gregorys Coffee

All DC locations

Government employees get a free 12-ounce coffee, including lattes and cappuccinos, until the shutdown ends.

Hank’s Oyster Bar and Hank’s Pasta Bar

Multiple locations

All oyster bar locations (Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, The Wharf, Old Town Alexandria) are offering all-day oyster happy hour at the bar plus half-off a number of favorite snacks such as oyster shooters, lobster bisque, and the Hank’s Burger. Hank’s Pasta Bar is offering all-day happy hour at the bar.

Holy Chow!

1331 Lamberton Drive, Silver Spring

This Kosher Chinese takeout spot is offering 10-percent discounts to government employees.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Multiple locations

Half-priced happy hour lasts from 4 to 7 PM on weekdays with deals in buns, mini tacos, cocktails, beer, wine, and sake.

Lucky Buns

2000 18th St., NW

Federal workers can enjoy a free beer, side dish, or dessert at the Adams Morgan burger joint.

The Meatball Shop

1720 14th St., NW

Everyone—not just government employees–can take advantage of half-off draft beer, Meatball Shop-branded wine, and well drinks as well as 50-cent mini buffalo chicken balls all day long until the shutdown ends. Federal workers can apply to open credit lines of $150 per week to use at the restaurant.

Milk Bar

Multiple locations

Furloughed visitors to this Instagram-famous sweet shop can grab a free coffee or cereal milk soft-serve.

Mirabelle

900 16th St., NW

Furloughed government employees receive a free “Tiger burger” with an aged ground beef patty, garlic aioli, caramelized bacon and onion jam, and smoked gruyere. Gluten-free guests can skip the bun.

MOD Pizza

Multiple locations

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, several Virginia and Maryland locations will offer a free “MOD-size” pizza or salad for furloughed feds and contractors. Walk-in orders only.

Ornery Beer Company

3950 University Dr., Suite 209, Fairfax

Federal employees and a guest get 25-percent off their meal.

The Passenger

1539 7th St., NW

The Shaw bar has been hosting weekly “Shutdown Saturday” parties with furloughed government employees as guest bartenders and special themed cocktail menus. Federal workers also get 20-percent off—excluding happy hour and specials.

Pizzeria Paradiso

All locations

All government employees and contractors (show a business card) can enjoy a meal for two for $30, The deal includes any two appetizers and a 12-inch pizza.

Player’s Club

1400 14th St., NW

On Friday, Jan. 25 from noon to 4 PM, this retro, boozed-up arcade is offering free games, food from Timber Pizza Co., and Stella Artois to the first 250 federal employees in line.

Punch Bowl Social

4238 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1180, Arlington

The Arlington venue is offering a 25-percent discount on all food and games (including brunch and specials). Show a government ID before ordering. The deal does not apply to private parties and merchandise.

The Queen Vic

1206 H St., NE

All federal employees get an 18-percent discount on their checks.

Quill

1200 16th St., NW

The Jefferson hotel’s cocktail bar is offering $2 fries for the duration of the shutdown—no IDs required.

Red Truck Rural Bakery

8368 W Main St., Marshall

Federal employees can grab a free coffee or tea and enjoy the shop’s staff discount on all baked goods.

Santa Rosa Taqueria

313 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Buy one Sauza margarita, get one free for all federal employees.

Slash Run

201 Upshur St., NW

In addition to half-off drafts at happy hour, the rock-themed burger spot is offering a free beer to federal workers.

Subway

3504 12th St., NE

Score half-off footlong subs at this Brookland location only.

Taco Bamba

777 I St., NW

At the Chinatown location only, furloughed workers get one complimentary traditional taco per day.

ThinkFoodGroup restaurants

Multiple locations

José Andrés’s DC-area restaurants—Jaleo, Oyamel, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern—will offer free sandwiches from 2 to 5 PM at the bar. Get a complimentary Beefsteak burger at Andrés’s fast-casual spot during the same hours.

Valor Brewpub

723 8th St SE

The Barracks Row restaurant and brewery is offering happy hour-priced drinks and $7 food specials (such as Korean fried chicken and cauliflower fried rice) from 4 PM to close through December 30.

&pizza Broccoli Bar

1817 7th St., NW

The DC-grown pizza chain is joining forces with José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen to serve free hot meals to furloughed government employees, contractors, and their families from 11 AM to 6 PM daily.

Additional reporting by Samantha Spengler.

Join the conversation!