February Travel Deals

It's not too late to escape to a sunny beach, thanks to these exclusive Washingtonian deals

Ocean Views in the Sunshine State

Where: Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach, 999 Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL; 954-315-1460.

What’s special: Enjoy ocean views from your room, take a dip in the ocean, or walk on the seven-mile stretch of beach. Or, if you prefer, you can swim in the hotel pool and lounge on the sundeck. Along the Intracoastal Waterway, guests can snorkel, paddle board, and windsurf. On Saturdays, enjoy free yoga across the street at the beach. Nearby, you can bike, kayak, and take nature walks at one of many coastal parks, or explore the network of canals by water taxi—docks are just three blocks from the hotel. The Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District—with museums, art galleries, sidewalk cafes, and restaurants—is four miles away.

The deal: The “Gold Coast Getaway” package, a Washingtonian exclusive, includes 20 percent off the best available rate for a minimum two-night stay and complimentary buffet breakfast for two guests throughout your stay. Room rates average $249 a night, prior to the 20-percent discount, and the breakfast for two is valued at $50 a day. To make a reservation, call 954-315-1460 and mention the Washingtonian promotion code: gold.

When: Valid for stays February 2 through March 31, 2019.

A Private Villa in Jamaica

Where: Bluefields Bay Villas, Bluefields, Jamaica; 877-955-8993.

What’s special: Located on Jamaica’s south coast, amid lush tropical gardens, are six all-inclusive luxury villas with expansive sea views, private pools, dedicated butlers, maid service, and chefs. Each villa ranges from two to six bedrooms. Guests can dine on the Jamaican-inspired meals made from locally-caught seafood and locally-sourced organic produce. You’ll enjoy access to the private beach, paddle boarding, kayaking, and snorkeling.

The deal: The Washingtonian exclusive deal is 20 percent off the normal rate. Rates range from $294 to $550 a person before the discount. To book, call 877-955-8993 and mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2019.

Romantic Eco-Getaway

Where: Secret Bay, Ross Boulevard, Dominica; 767-445-4444 or info@secretbay.dm.

What’s special: On the secluded “nature island,” Secret Bay re-opened in November, after being affected by Hurricane Maria. The only five-star property on Dominica, it now has a new restaurant, Zing Zing, a new spa, and a wellness pavilion for yoga and meditation. There are six freestanding, secluded and sustainably-crafted villas that sit on a clifftop overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Each villa has its own private plunge pool, gourmet kitchen, and covered terraces. You’ll have access to remote beaches and recreational equipment such as kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and snorkel gear.

The deal: The Washingtonian exclusive “Seduction at Secret Bay” package includes five nights of villa accommodations. Rates start at $865 a night, a 20-percent discount for readers, and include a local bottle of rum and a 60-minute side-by-side couple’s massage in Secret Bay’s spa. To book, click here or call (+1) 767-445-4444 or email info@secretbay.dm.

When: Valid for stays February 1 through March 1, 2019.

Spring Break in Mexico

Where: Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico; 855-381-4340.

What’s special: This resort is located on a sheltered beach in Puerto Morelos, a fishermen village 30 minutes from Cancun in the Riviera Maya. There are amenities galore—including both a lap pool and a large pool that’s divided for adults and kids, and a kids’ club. Guests can go biking, sail, play tennis, hit the gym, be pampered at the spa, or do yoga by the sea. The resort’s dining options include a Mexican restaurant, a grill, a coffee bar, and a pool bar.

The deal: The “Early Easter” deal offers up to 43 percent off nightly rates and a $150 resort credit to be used at the resort’s spa/salon or convenience store for those who book the all-inclusive stay option with a three-night minimum stay. Washingtonian readers also get early check-in and late check-out at no additional cost. The all-inclusive rate, after the discount, begins at $241 a night. To book, call 855-381-4340 and mention the Early Spring offer.

When: Book by April 5, 2019. Valid for stays March 30 through May 3, 2019.

A Staycation and Spa Deal

Where: The Canopy by Hilton, 940 Rose Ave., North Bethesda; 301-882-9400.

What’s special: This new hotel is located in Pike & Rose, a development with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The hotel, with concrete floors and exposed ductwork, has an industrial feel; each room has a 55-inch TV, mini-fridge, Nespresso machine, cozy bathrobe, and bed with gel memory foam. The lobby features a two-story moss wall and a giant chandelier made of pages from National Geographic. Guests enjoy free breakfast daily in the lobby (breakfast pizzas, frittatas, oatmeal, French toast, bagels, cream cheeses, fruit, pastries, and more). The hotel also has free Wi-Fi, a fitness room, and Red Door Salon.

The deal: “The Just Right Retreat,” offered exclusively for Washingtonian readers, offers a $100 gift card to the Red Door Salon. (Make sure to book your appointment in advance; spaces fill up quickly.) The starting rate on weekends is $149. Mention the deal at check-in to get your gift card.

When: Valid for stays through February.