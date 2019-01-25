Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Ann: Good morning! Happy Friday (or in my world, 100 Best Restaurants Release Day). Our latest edition of the list just hit stands. Every restaurant is ranked, and you can check out the top 25 here. As our dining scene expands and expands, the list is even tougher to assemble (a good problem to have!). There are so many worthy spots that just didn’t make the cut this year—on my personal list, they include the Source, La Piquette, Hank’s Oyster Bar, and Field and Main.

For kicks, I checked out our top ten from ten years ago. The still-excellent Komi was #1; this year’s top-rated restaurant, Minibar, was #3, and the Inn at Little Washington clocked in at #8. But so many of the restaurants from that list are no more: Citronelle, CityZen, Palena, Vidalia, Restaurant Eve. And almost the entirety of the top ten back then was made up of splurge-y, special occasion spots.

Man have times changed.

But not as much as they have in the past two decades. For a little context, here are some of the restaurants that made our top 100 in 1999: Cactus Cantina, Cafe Milano, Lebanese Taverna, Morton’s, the Palm, Old Europe, Rio Grande Cafe, Tara Thai, and Oodles Noodles (now known as Nooshi). Sushiko, the Inn at Little Washington, L’Auberge Chez Francois, and Jaleo are the only places that went on to make the 2019 edition.

Anyway, I hope you’ll give it a read!

