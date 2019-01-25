Washingtonian Today: Highway to the Danger Stone

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Day 35 of the partial government shutdown. Some furloughed workers are struggling to keep access to feminine hygiene products. Here’s just one of many examples of the dire straits people are in: “My husband is a correctional officer at a federal prison and we won’t be receiving a paycheck tomorrow. He is the provider in our household as I am a homemaker who stays home with our two children. Any help would be much appreciated.”

Roger Stone was arrested in Florida this morning.

Shantay, you stay: Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is giving Congress a run for its fashion money. She’s definitely in the running for most fashionable member of the chamber.

In case you missed it: New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has fans outside of Twitter, and they’re leaving sticky notes on her office name plaque. Take a look at some of the messages:

Have worked in the Capitol for 12 years and never seen a post-it display of well wishes on any lawmaker’s name plaque but here is @AOC’s pic.twitter.com/H9TuwkkFSs — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 23, 2019

ART The Smithsonian Museums and National Gallery of Art remain closed due to the federal government shutdown, but there are still plenty of other places around the area to see new art exhibits. In honor of Black History Month, Arlington’s Fred Schnider Gallery of Art is hosting a retrospective of local artist Allen “Big Al” Carter’s work, which includes paintings that reflect on African-American society. The exhibit will include several rarely-seen pieces from his daughters’ private collection. Through March 3. Opening reception Friday, 6 PM – 8 PM.

Beware of “pundititis,” warns Ben Terris. What are the symptoms? Just ask the average Democratic voter. (Washington Post)

