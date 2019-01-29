What’s in My Gym Bag: Bitches Who Brunch Co-Founder Cori Sue Morris

Who: Cori Sue Morris, 32, Bloomingdale

Does: Co-founder and CEO of Bitches Who Brunch and principal at Citrus Media, a marketing company

Approach to fitness: “I love exercise as much as I love food, and I view my daily workout as a form of self-care and an opportunity to refocus between work and meetings. I’m fiercely protective of my daily workout, as my boutique fitness classes provide a welcome break from the non-stop demands and hustle of self-employment.

“I swear by Solidcore and Pure Barre to tone and tighten—and I love that both companies are women-led. I’m usually booking a last-minute SoulCycle class from my phone, and appreciate that I can hop into a class in so many markets, as I’m often in New York and Miami. My approach is to view fitness as a reward and a luxury, rather than a punishment for too many pancakes or mimosas.”

Here’s what’s in her bag:

The Bag

“I love this sleek, chic, and stylish backpack that can be dressed up or down with athleisure or boots and a leather jacket,” says Morris. This bag from Caraa holds her MacBook, camera, beauty products, and a change of clothes, and transforms from backpack to duffel. Morris also loves that it has a shoe bag inside. Caraa Studio Medium Duffel Backpack, $425, shop.nordstrom.com.

Camera

“I usually work out before brunch or a night out with friends, so my camera is with me at all times.” Recently, Morris swapped a larger DSLR camera for this mirrorless one from Sony, which was a gift from her boyfriend. “It’s smaller so it fits in my backpack and is great for both food photos and portraits.” Sony A6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera, $1,200, amazon.com, and Sony 50mm Lens, $250, amazon.com.

Sneakers

“I love this brand because it’s the first sneaker brand I’ve found that makes chic shoes that you can actually run in. They’re flattering on the foot and very light—great for cross-training and running.” APL TechLoom Pro Sneakers in Sleet/Parchment/White, $140, shopbop.com.

Deodorant

This clear, aluminum-free deodorant also has no paraben or glycol; just allow 30 days for your body to adjust to the natural formula. Morris carries a mini one as well as DryBar dry shampoo at all times. LaVanila Pure Vanilla Healthy Deodorant, $12, lavanila.com.

Facial Mist

“My skin is always so dry come winter, so having a moisturizing, all-natural spray in my bag really helps.” Morris gets her Herbivore facial spray locally at women-owned Blush Med Skincare, but you can also find it online. Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $32, herbivorebotanicals.com.

Lip Balm

“I don’t wear a lot of makeup, but I always have mascara, under-eye concealer, and a pigmented, moisturizing lip balm to throw on when I need some color.” Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen in SPF 15, $24, sephora.com.

