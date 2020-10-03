Solidcore Owner Anne Mahlum Is Selling Her DC-Area Homes

Anne Mahlum, owner of popular boutique fitness chain Solidcore, announced on her Facebook page that she is selling two Washington-area homes. On Monday, she listed her waterfront property in Royal Oak, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, for $1,795,000. Her Adams Morgan condo hit the market on Thursday for $1,600,000.

In a Facebook post about the Eastern Shore house, dated September 25, Mahlum writes: “I love this house so much, but it’s time to start making some moves on the next chapter to build some new memories in new places.”

It’s been a tough seven months for Solidcore, as Covid-19 has devastated much of the fitness industry. In March, Mahlum announced that she had laid off 98 percent of her employees. In July, as instructors slowly began to return to her studios, Washingtonian reported that many of them felt Solidcore wasn’t doing enough to keep them safe from the virus. Then, in August, BuzzFeed News published an in-depth story about an alleged culture of toxicity and sexual harassment within the company.

Though Solidcore was founded here—and counts Michelle Obama among its fans—it now has studios across the country. It’s unclear whether Mahlum is selling the houses because she plans to leave DC altogether. (She has not yet responded to an email from Washingtonian asking for more details.)

In a September 26 post about the Adams Morgan condo, Mahlum emphasizes its “incredible views of the monument and capital.” Indeed, both homes appear to be lovely. The condo has 2,000 square feet of living space among three levels, a dramatic staircase, and a high-end kitchen. The Eastern Shore house sits on more than two acres, with a pool, 12-person hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and a private dock. The full listings, which Mahlum also shared on Facebook, are available here and here.

