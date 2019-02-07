THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7

MARKET Tiger Fork is hosting a special night market to celebrate Chinese New Year, which will feature specialty food dishes plus a traditional Chinese Market where visitors can browse jewelry, gifts, and candies. Free to attend, 8 PM.

ART Local artist Robin Bell presents “Open,” an installation of lights and projections, at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at the George Washington University. It is a prelude to “6.13.89,” an exhibit centered on the Corcoran Gallery of Art’s controversial decision to cancel a Robert Mapplethorpe retrospective 30 years ago. Bell intends his work to spark conversations about censorship and the rights granted by the First Amendment. Through March 31; opening night on 2/7: free, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

THEATRE The Heiress, which opens on Friday at the Arena Stage, is a play inspired by the Henry James novel Washington Square. A woman from a wealthy family falls for a dashing suitor whose sincerity she trusts. Once betrayed, though, she must find her own path to strength and independence. Through March 10. $41-$115.

THEATRE Co-creator and original star of Hedwig & the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell will perform songs from that Tony Award-winning rock musical at the National Theatre. In addition to Hedwig songs and stories, Mitchell will preview songs from his upcoming musical Anthem. $54-$79, 8 PM.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

PERFORMANCE The touring live magazine performance “Pop Up Magazine” returns to the Warner Theatre for its Winter Issue. It’s sort of like a live podcast, but it’s not recorded for later release. Contributors tell stories onstage, complete with photography, video, and music. This issue’s performers include musician Will Butler (Arcade Fire), writers Jason Concepcion (The Ringer) and Francesca Mari (California Sunday Magazine), plus three filmmakers (Sam Green, Jason Hanasik, and Sophia Nahli Allison). $25, 7:30 PM.

PARTY Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your love or just with pals at Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center’s HeartBreaker HyBall. A fundraiser for Pyramid Atlantic, the party includes a silent auction, DJs, beer, and wine—plus, a whole station for DIY gift bag-making. There will also be a relationship/sex advice booth where you can chat with “The Love Doctor,” who’s even licensed to marry you and your boo. (For anyone who’s actually curious, just call Pyramid in advance.) $40, 8 PM.

PODCAST To celebrate its 11th birthday, local podcast “You, Me, Them, Everybody” is hosting a marathon 11 hour(!) session on Saturday at the Wonderland Ballroom. Host Brandon Wetherbee will be joined by co-hosts Allison Lane (11 AM – 2 PM) and Jenn Tisdale (6 PM – 9 PM); special guests throughout the day will include Clinton Yates (ESPN), Laura Hayes (Washington City Paper), Dave Weigel (Washington Post), Dan Silverman (Prince of Petworth), and tons more. Expect some stand-up and music performances as well. 21+. $5 suggested donation, 11 AM to 10 PM.

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is celebrating chocolate with its annual Chocolate Festival. Learn the history of how the Mayans developed and used chocolate; the festival includes children’s book readings and recipe demonstrations. There will be limited tastings during the demonstrations, and the Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe will have a related menu available for purchase. Through February 10. Event times vary (check NMAI’s calendar for details).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

PARADE Celebrate the Year of the Pig with the DC Chinese New Year Parade, which starts at 6th & Eye St. NW, loops down 8th Street, and ends up at 6th & H St. NW. You’ll see a variety of performances, including lion dances, Kung Fu demos, marching bands. Free, 2 PM.

MUSIC Learn more about classical music from former NPR music commentator Rob Kapilow, who presents another in his “What Makes It Great?” series at the Baird Auditorium at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. The evening will be split into three parts: Kapilow will give an overview of Mendelssohn’s Octet, then it will be performed in its entirety. There will be an opportunity for Q&A with the audience and performers at the end. $25, 6 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Rodarte” closes 2/10 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.