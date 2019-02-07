Shopping

17 Earrings to Surprise Your Girlfriend With This Valentine’s Day

Written by | Published on
Photograph by Jeff Elkins.

Rachel Roy heart hoops

Price: $34
Where to buy: macys.com

Alessandra Rich crystal tiered drops

Price: $330
Where to buy: openceremony.com

Sydney Evan gold-and-diamond studs in two sizes

   Prices: $795 and 1,585
   Where to buy: neimanmarcus.com

For Love & Lemons Crystal Earrings

Price: $140
Where to buy: forloveandlemons.com

Rebecca de Ravenel “Cora” clip-ons

Price: $250
Where to buy: saksfifthavenue.com (in white or gold only)

Yellow-and-white-diamond earrings

   Price: $61,115
   Where to buy: tinyjewelbox.com

Lizzie Fortunato “Amore” resin hearts with mother-of-pearl polka dots

Price: $275
Where to buy: shoptheshoehive.com

Oscar de la Renta plastic-and-glass clip-ons

Price: $312
Where to buy: farfetch.com

Deepa Gurnani hearts made of glass and metal beads

Price: $225
Where to buy: intermixonline.com

Chopard “Happy Hearts” of rose gold, diamond, and mother-of-pearl

Price: $3,220
Where to buy: net-a-porter.com

“Camellias” Swarovski-crystal earrings

Price: $195
Where to buy: dannijo.com

“Amalia Pearl Heart” drops

Price: $38
Where to buy: baublebar.com (in gold only)

Engraved enamel locket hearts with Swarovski-crystal bows

Price: $125
Where to buy: tabandehjewelry.com

 

Shourouk glitter crystal earrings

   Price: $258
   Where to buy: shourouk-eshop.myshopify.com

Rebecca Minkoff sweetheart drops

Price: $48
Where to buy: shopbob.com

Alexis Bittar “Heart Stud” Lucite earrings

Price: $225
Where to buy: olivela.com

“Yvette” gold-plated earrings

Price: $220
Where to buy: dannijo.com

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Lindsey Evans