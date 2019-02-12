Washingtonian Today: Size Matters

At last night’s Texas rally, President Trump offered some varying numbers on the size of the crowd. He told supporters that 10,000 were inside the venue, but the El Paso police say the figure was closer to 6,5000. As the Washington Post pointed out last fall, Trump has become increasingly unreliable with his crowd estimates.

Something you may have missed: Staff from the GW Hatchet, the George Washington University student newspaper, found more than a dozen photos of students in blackface or KKK hoods in old yearbooks. One particularly unsettling photo is from a fraternity yearbook reenacting a slave trade.

What’s on my mind: Four years ago the Washington Post published an article listing the best places around town to cry. I shared this article on Twitter recently, and as one of my eagle-eyed followers pointed out, the story was written by a New York-based writer. I think it’s time to revamp this with suggestions from folks who actually live in the District. So where is the best place to cry around DC? Email me your responses! I’ll start: the benches outside the Capitol visitor’s center.

I love to watch the snow but I absolutely hate commuting in it. So am I part of the DC problem of residents being too sensitive? Congressman Peter Welch and reporter Arch Campbell debate it out.

You can probably score a nice table at Maydan during the next snow day.

Pat Collins finally gives us the lowdown on his stick.

A look at the DC law firm retained by both Brett Kavanaugh and Justin Fairfax.

BOOKS Author and DC native Chris Wilson will talk about his memoir, The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose, at Politics & Prose at the Wharf. Convicted of murder at 18 and sentenced to life without parole, Wilson used his prison time to be as productive as he could, getting through his ongoing to-do list of reading, language-learning, and fitness sessions that he called his Master Plan. In his mid-30s, he petitioned a judge to reduce his sentence; now Wilson lives in Baltimore, where he runs a furniture restoration business and a construction company that employs returning citizens. Free, 7 PM.

Wedding expos want you to believe a great wedding ain’t cheap, and a perfect wedding is near unattainable. (The Atlantic)

