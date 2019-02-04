Details Buy Tickets Photos & More Help & Faq

IQ&A with Brad Jenkins

Wednesday, February 27, 2019
6PM-8PM
Mindspace
1301 K Street NW
Washington, DC
Washingtonian brings its monthly ‘IQ’ feature from the magazine to life at IQ&A.

Washingtonian staff writer Brittany Shepherd will host Brad Jenkins, an Obama Admin alum-cum-Funny or Die DC producer, for a 45-minute casual dialogue on what it’s like working in the White House, how Americans are getting their information, making policy entertaining, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions for a post-panel Q&A session.

Want to submit a question? Email Brittany at bshepherd@washingtonian.com.

Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law.
