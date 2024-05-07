Our Events

Photos From the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Soirée

The Embassy of Qatar and Washingtonian celebrated WHCD weekend in Georgetown

Kathleen Biden Buhle with Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani Ambassador of the State of Qatar and Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill.

The eve of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was marked by a glamorous affair as the Embassy of Qatar & Washingtonian hosted a lavish soirée at the Four Seasons in Georgetown. Against the backdrop of elegant décor and lively conversation, esteemed guests relished in the ambiance of captivating entertainment, great music, and exquisite cuisine.

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, a generous donation was made to the local chapter of Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Photographs by Ben Droz, Sarah Noelle, Magdalena Papaioannou, and Yossi May.

Ali Al-Ansari, Dr. Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah, Cathy Merrill, and CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
Former Cabinet Secretary Julián and twin brother Congressman Joaquin Castro.
Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Catherine Merrill, and Hassan Al Khalifa.
Guests were able to take a picture inside the Washingtonian Magazine cover photo box.
Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah with Congressman Jim Moran.
Best Buddies’ Molly Whalen and Mary Schafhauser.
Abdulaziz Alkhater, Ali Abu Hindi, Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah, and Ahmad Aljufairi of the Embassy of Qatar.
Invariant’s Channing Lee Foster and Carl Hulse of the New York Times.
The Ambassador of Qatar, Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill, strategist Melissa Moss, lawyer George Conway, and journalist Molly Jong Fast.
Tamika Tremaglio and The View’s Sunny Hostin.
State Department’s Daniel Benaim, The Ambassador of Qatar, Susan Glasser of the New Yorker, and Peter Baker of the New York Times.
Qatar Airways provided an immersive experience for guests.
The Ambassador of Qatar and ABCNews Martha Raddatz.
Joel Frushone of EY and West Front Strategies Ashley Davis.
The Four Seasons Ballroom was the perfect backdrop for the evening.
Nebojsa Radojicic, Mohammed Al-Fityan, Troy Pittman, and Michael Somenek.
Punchbowl News’ Anna Palmer and husband Patrick Mellody.
Vail Resorts’ Kenny Thompson, Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill, and ABA’s Franklin Davis.
Jeff Wilks, Kathleen Wilks, Courtney Abrams, Maura Shannon, and Kyle Simpson.
Guests were able to take photos in front of the illuminated PRESS ON sign.
DJ Romi Lux provided the lively soundtrack for the evening.
Eden’s Jodi McLean, City Center’s Tim Lowery, Washingtonian’s Cathy Merrill, Story Partner’s Gloria Dittus, and Adeft Capital’s Carol Melton.
Sepe and Jason Zuccari.
The Embassy of Switzerland’s Marcellus Rolle, Clock Out DC’s Jade Womack, and Washingtonian Publisher Susan Farkas.
Brandt Ricca, Ashley Darby, and Chase Knechtel.
American University’s Betsy Fischer Martin and husband Jonathan Martin from Politico.
Gorgeous dessert spread for attendees to enjoy.

