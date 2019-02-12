Tired of Waiting in Line? Here Are 4 Spots You Should Visit on Your Next Snow Day



When snow hits, here are four places you might not think to go—but should consider—if you can get there safely.

Hit a Hot Museum

While getting into the National Museum of African American History & Culture (1400 Constitution Ave., NW; 844-750-3012) is a bit easier now than when it opened in September 2016, it’s still a hot ticket. If there’s enough snow to keep away crowds but not enough to shut the museum—which doesn’t follow federal closures—you could be in luck. Likewise, reservations for the stunning, recently reopened Glenstone art museum (12100 Glen Rd., Potomac, 301-983-5001; open Thursday through Sunday) are snapped up as soon as they’re released. If the museum is open and there are no-shows, you could get in without a reservation after noon.

Go to a Caps Game

A few inches of snow can make even a diehard Caps season-ticket holder stay home—and put tickets for that night’s hockey game on StubHub, often at a great price. Capital One Arena, 601 F St., NW; 202-628-3200.

Try for a Table at Maydan

Both Bon Appétit and GQ named Maydan one of the best new restaurants in America in 2018, and the result was predictable: Reservations are gone weeks out. But in the snow, if it’s open, you may find what we did on Halloween by going a bit before 5 for the walk-in line—seats at the bar and no wait for a table. 1346 Florida Ave., NW; 202-370-3696.

This article appears in our January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

