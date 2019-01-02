January 2019: Winter in Washington

Take a peek inside the January issue, on newsstands now.

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

Winter Fun—Indoors and out

Want to join a snowball fight? Learn a craft? Sip cocktails in an igloo? Keep the kids from going stir-crazy? Here’s how. Edited By Sherri Dalphonse.

FEATURES

Americans By Choice

As the US warred with itself over immigration, our photographer spent the last two years documenting swearing-in ceremonies for new citizens. The results are inspiring, diverse, and occasionally goofy. Photographs by Evy Mages.

What Lies Ahead

The people, phenomena, and trends to watch in the new year—including the local teams likeliest to win titles, the next must-have party invite, and the impending demise of a certain lunch trend. By Washingtonian Staff.

Don’t You Know Who I Am?

She’s been a pretty face on WJLA, Fox 5, and ESPN. But a 2015 viral video of Britt McHenry abusing a cashier is more famous than she is. Now Fox News is putting her front and center on its new streaming channel—and she’d really like it if you’d pay attention. By Amanda Whiting.

Washingtonians of the Year

Ten locals who are using their experience, smarts, and creativity to help make Washington a better place for everyone. By Leslie Milk and Anna Spiegel.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Wave Hello: What a new bunch of cool young electees means (and doesn’t mean) for DC.

Pointe Man: Controversy-courting NFL star Josh Norman agreed to appear in a local ballet performance. We went to check out a rehearsal.

Booze and Schmooze: An update on the post-work Capitol Hill bar scene.

A Fishy Situation: DC has lots of great sushi spots. Why is it so hard to find chefs for them?

The Right Package: What HQ2 will do to your love life.

Don’t Cross the Warden: Intern housing is being affected by the same partisan feuding that’s roiling politics. Can an ex-prison guard keep the peace?

Study in Opposites: Two unusual schools are opening this fall. They couldn’t be more different.

For Pod and Country: Why longtime CIA bigwig Michael Morrell is telling all— well, some—on his incendiary podcast.

How to Fix DC Traffic: Some highlights from a report by a group of major local CEOs.

Big Picture: A highly secure chamber full of crystals at the National Museum of Natural History.

The 15 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Brad Jenkins led Funny or Die’s DC office, so we asked: Is Trump funny?

Culture: How Generation Z will shape Washington workplaces.

Cityscape: What an enclave of midcentury-modern homes in Maryland tells us about the suburbs.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Winter Havens: Ten great getaways—cold and hot—to escape the winter doldrums.

Everyday Advice: Our guide to those ubiquitous electric scooters.

STYLE, BEAUTY & HEALTH

A New Leaf: The beauty business is riding high on cannabis oil.

How They Got These Bodies: Macronutrient diets, fasted cardio, and other tactics that helped four Washingtonians lose weight and tone up.

TASTE

Officina: The Wharf’s new market/cafe/trattoria, is ambitious—but not a sure bet.

Hot Table: Meokja Meokja offers thrilling Korean barbecue—once you get in.

Table Talk: Five things on our minds this month.

Dish of the Month: Scallop crudo with buttermilk and dill from Reverie.

Golden Eggs: Caviar and other varieties of fish roe are having a moment.

Priciest Rib Eyes: A price index of some of the most expensive.

Ten to Watch: The restaurant openings we’re most looking forward to this year.

HOME

Look Inside My Home: Washingtonians invite us inside for a peek at how they live.

Coming Attractions: Six exciting developments that will finish in the new year.

Pets: Meet an Instagram-famous tortoise.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

An alley, knife fights, and Uzis—all to get a first edition of the Post.