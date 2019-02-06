Shopping

11 Luxury Cannabis Oil Skincare and Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

Cannabis oil, it seems, may be good for the skin. And the beauty biz is riding high.
Written by | Photographed by Lauren Bulbin | Published on
Photograph by Lauren Bulbin. most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil cannabis oil
Photograph by Lauren Bulbin. Styling by Hayley Garrison Phillips.

One of the biggest industries thus far to opt in on the cannabis craze has been beauty products. Serums, moisturizers, even mascaras containing cannabis oil—including hemp-seed oil and trendy CBD (cannabidiol) oil—are everywhere. The CBD market alone is projected to hit $2.1 billion by 2020.

CBD oil has been touted for reducing stress, depression, and muscle pain. Yet it’s the effect on skin that has captured the industry’s attention, and there’s research to back up the claims. “CBD oil has been shown to reduce the production of oil in the skin and decrease skin inflammation,” says Lily Talakoub, a dermatologist in McLean. “That is particularly beneficial for acne.”

Until recently, CBD was actually illegal. But the passage of the Farm Bill in December allowed CBD production to come out from the shadows. Even before that, more and more products were being sold through Amazon and Sephora, in sleek packaging that has nary a cannabis leaf in sight.

Don’t expect to get stoned—these products typically contain minuscule amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the part of the cannabis plant with psychoactive effects. Still, while a CBD-laced lip balm won’t get you baked, the idea that it might is certainly adding to the buzz.

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

CBD-infused lavender soap

Price: $30 for a set of three
Where to buy: buywildflower.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Lavender Hemp Sleeping Mask

Price: $55
Where to buy: kanaskincare.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Overnight Exfoliating Mask with CBD

Price: $62
Where to buy: horaskincare.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Defynt Skin “The Anti-Serum” with CBD oil

Price: $89
Where to buy: kushqueen.shop

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Body lotion with cannabis-sativa-seed oil

Price: $48 for 8 ounces
Where to buy: herbessntls.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil cannabis oil

“Lifted” contour serum with cannabinoid oil

Price: $95
Where to buy: fromeversince.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Tissue Repair Serum with CBD oil

Price: $148
Where to buy: ildipekar.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Lord Jones High CBD Formula body lotion

Price: $60
Where to buy: blushskinfit.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

“Kush” high-volume mascara with CBD oil

Price: $24
Where to buy: milkmakeup.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Clear quartz facial roller

Price: $26
Where to buy: horaskincare.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

“The Glow” serum with hemp-seed oil

Price: $48
Where to buy: jeffreyjamesbotanicals.com

 

most beautiful high end luxury cannabis beauty skincare products cbd hemp oil

Hemp CBD-infused lip balm in rose

Price: $22
Where to buy: vertlybalm.com

 

This article appears in our January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Associate Editor at Washingtonian Weddings. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.