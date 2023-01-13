Curious About CBD as a Sleep Aid? Here’s Where to Start.

While studies are scant about the impact of CBD on sleep, there is some evidence that the compound can help soothe nerves that keep you from catching z’s. Barbara Biddle, owner of District Hemp Botanicals, shares her tips.

Chat With Your Doctor

“CBD can definitely have an effect on other prescriptions you’re on,” says Biddle. As you would with any medication, check with your physician before trying a tincture.

Seek Out Lab-Tested Products

Not all CBD is created equal. To avoid ineffective or even dangerous products and to ensure quality, visit a brand’s website or scan an item’s QR code for Certificates of Analysis showing that a batch has been tested in a lab. Then check that lab results match the label.

Start Low and Slow

Especially if you’re new to cannabis. At District Hemp, Biddle asks questions about lifestyle—is sleep trouble due to inconsistent schedules, restless thoughts, prolonged anxiety?—and provides samples to identify the right product.

Try Different Forms

“CBD is a journey—it’s not a one-size-fits-all,” says Biddle. Some customers with sleep complaints opt for dual CBD-and-melatonin gummies, while others prefer oil under the tongue or CBD-infused raw honey as an evening treat.

This article appears in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

