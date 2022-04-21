Glossier Is Opening a New Shop in Georgetown

Global beauty brand Glossier is opening its newest retail store in Georgetown this summer. The shop, which will be located at 3065 M St., NW, is the latest in a series of brick-and-mortar openings for the brand after it was forced to close its previous locations because of the pandemic.

DC will join Miami, London, Los Angeles, and Seattle as the fifth city to house a permanent store for the company.

Glossier has long enjoyed using in-person retail as an additional way to connect with shoppers, tailoring its stores to the communities in which they are located. Its permanent locations, along with its pop-ups in cities throughout the country—and internationally in London and Toronto—have become known for their trendy aesthetics and Instagrammable features.

Popular for gearing its products toward the needs and wants of real buyers, the beauty-blog-turned-billion-dollar-brand started out as website Into The Gloss, where readers are given a look into the products and daily routines used by those who inspire them. It birthed Glossier in 2014, which has since become a major player in the beauty world, and brought such favorites like Boy Brow, Cloud Paint, and Glossier You perfume.

“When I started Into The Gloss, I wanted to make beauty as much of an element of personal style as fashion. As I interviewed hundreds of women, I became more and more aware of how flawed the traditional beauty paradigm is. It has historically been an industry based on experts telling you, the customer, what you should or shouldn’t be using on your face,” Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss says in a statement on the company’s website.