You Can Party With Alex Ovechkin in DC This Friday

It is a gr8 week to be a Washington Capitals fan. Sunday afternoon, the shot heard around the world happened in Long Island as Alexander Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. The Great 8 broke Wayne Gretzky’s previous record of 894 goals in the Caps’ game against the Islanders, then celebrated at Dupont’s Balos Estiatorio afterwards. Now, it’s time for the District to celebrate.

This Friday, April 11, the Caps will hold a free “Gr8 City Celebration Fan Event” at Union Station open to all Washingtonians and Ovi fans who wish to attend. Ovechkin himself will be at the celebration, along with teammates T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom, and Caps alumni Peter Bondra, Karl Alzner, Alan May, and Paul Mulvey. In the main hall of the station from 3 to 5 PM, the celebration will feature DJ music, an inflatable hockey shooting cage, Ovi fathead and T-shirt giveaways, and Caps-themed games and prizes.

The organization also announced a celebration for young Caps fans, the GR895 Kids Day Practice, this Wednesday, April 9. Some 895 pre-selected fourth- and fifth-grade students from Arlington Public Schools will see the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer in action as they watch the Caps practice at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Fans heading to Thursday’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes will receive an Ovi rally towel, and there will be a ceremony in advance of the puck drop. Ovechkin’s wife, children, and other family will join Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and chairman Dick Patrick to welcome Ovi back to Capital One Arena.

The Capitals have five regular-season games left in the year, with two left at home–Thursday’s 7:30 PM matchup against the Hurricanes and Sunday’s 6 PM matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tickets for Thursday’s game currently start at $125 and tickets for Ovechkin’s last home game of the season on Sunday start at $70 on Ticketmaster.