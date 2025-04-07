Celebrities Congratulate Alex Ovechkin After His Historic Goal

Celebrities including Katie Ledecky, Tom Brady, and Jayden Daniels congratulated Alex Ovechkin after he became the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s previous record of 894 career goals. After the historic goal, Gretzky congratulated Ovechkin during an on-ice ceremony: “Alex, I said I’d be the first guy to shake your hand when you broke the record.”

“I said I’d be the first one to shake your hand when you broke the record.” Gretzky kept his promise 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Nqnl4EHtsL — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2025

Other celebrities congratulated the Russian hockey star on his record-shattering success.

Katie Ledecky tweeted, “Nice technique @ovi8 and congratulations on No. 895”, a callback to a 2018 tweet she posted about Ovechkin’s breaststroke as he jumped into a Georgetown fountain following the Caps’s historic Stanley Cup victory.

Celebrities including Simone Biles, Danny DeVito, and fellow DC celebrity Jayden Daniels recorded video messages to celebrate The Great Eight’s winning goal.

Tom Brady also had a little something to say.

And as a bonus, here are the Washington Nationals playing Ovechkin’s goal on the big screens at Nationals Park during Sunday’s game as the crowd breaks out in chants of “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi!”.

Nats play Alex Ovechkin’s historic goal on the big screen to a loud ovation and “OVI” chants. Awesome moment back in D.C. pic.twitter.com/aNM754w9ZB — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) April 6, 2025