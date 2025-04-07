Ovechkin Celebrated His Record-Breaking Game at This DC Restaurant

After breaking the record for the most all-time goals in the NHL against the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals Left Wing Alexander Ovechkin took his family and star-studded crew to Dupont Circle for food, drinks, and a lively dance party at Greek restaurant Balos Estiatorio.

When Ovechkin showed up to the bought-out restaurant on Sunday, April 6, he came with an entourage, including all of his teammates and Monumental Sports and Entertainment President and owner Zach Leonsis. The hockey star, a regular at Balos, was greeted with “Ovie” chants and his go-to song, Juicy J’s “Bandz A Make Her Dance.”

Ovi back in the D.C. after making history…first stop on the celebration tour is a private party at Balos Estiatorio



Over the course of the evening, the group went to town on a family-style Greek meal and plenty of celebratory Dom Perignon. Things got even rowdier, with Capitals Right Wing T.J. Oshie standing atop the bar to give a toast to Ovechkin’s 895 goals.

The group also participated in Balos’s signature napkin toss, sending black napkins flying through the air.