100 Very Best Restaurants: #33 – Fiola Mare

Oprah, Ivanka, Michelle—who hasn’t been spotted at this waterfront ode to Italian seafood? But you don’t have to be famous to partake in the glamour. While the menu is heavy on truffles and caviar, the real luxury is the top-notch seafood. Pastas highlight perfectly cooked prawns and fresh sea urchin. One of the best ways to enjoy delicacies of the sea is the grilled-seafood platter. The net’s worth of squid, langoustines, lobster, and fish ensures that two can feast like royalty. Very expensive.

