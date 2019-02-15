Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #33 – Fiola Mare

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on

Oprah, Ivanka, Michelle—who hasn’t been spotted at this waterfront ode to Italian seafood? But you don’t have to be famous to partake in the glamour. While the menu is heavy on truffles and caviar, the real luxury is the top-notch seafood. Pastas highlight perfectly cooked prawns and fresh sea urchin. One of the best ways to enjoy delicacies of the sea is the grilled-seafood platter. The net’s worth of squid, langoustines, lobster, and fish ensures that two can feast like royalty. Very expensive.

About Fiola Mare

Price

cuisines

Italian, Seafood

Location(s)

3050 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007

Awards

100 Very Best 2015
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2018