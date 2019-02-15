100 Very Best Restaurants: #37 – Clarity

We’ve yet to meet a sauce coming out of chef/owner Jon Krinn’s kitchen that we didn’t want to devour. The menu changes day to day, but there’s always some emulsion, some jus, some vinaigrette that takes a roasted pork leg or seared cut of kampachi to another plane. The kitchen’s finesse also leads to pleasant surprises from dishes that may not sound all that exciting. Salmon, for example, gets a bad rap because so many restaurants cook it poorly. But here, the flesh melts like butter under a crackling skin. You’ll often see Krinn chatting up diners, particularly at the counter overlooking the kitchen. Expensive.
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.