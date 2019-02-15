Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #67 – Osteria Morini

Two words: Parmesan “gelato.” Make sure it’s on your salumi platter here, along with speck, ciccioli (an earthy pork-belly terrine with hazelnut honey), and tigelle Modenese, an addictive griddled bread from Emilia-Romagna. Pastas go down just as easy, whether crimp-edged mafaldine carbonara with duck sausage, delicate lasagna, or truffled ricotta ravioli. It all comes together in a warm, stylish space with oversize windows framing the Anacostia River. Expensive.

About Osteria Morini

Italian

301 Water St SE
Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374

100 Very Best 2015
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2018
100 Very Best 2019