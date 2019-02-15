100 Very Best Restaurants: #67 – Osteria Morini

Two words: Parmesan “gelato.” Make sure it’s on your salumi platter here, along with speck, ciccioli (an earthy pork-belly terrine with hazelnut honey), and tigelle Modenese, an addictive griddled bread from Emilia-Romagna. Pastas go down just as easy, whether crimp-edged mafaldine carbonara with duck sausage, delicate lasagna, or truffled ricotta ravioli. It all comes together in a warm, stylish space with oversize windows framing the Anacostia River. Expensive.

Join the conversation!