100 Very Best Restaurants: #67 – Osteria Morini
Crab tortellacci at Osteria Morini.
Two words: Parmesan “gelato.” Make sure it’s on your salumi platter here, along with speck, ciccioli (an earthy pork-belly terrine with hazelnut honey), and tigelle Modenese, an addictive griddled bread from Emilia-Romagna. Pastas go down just as easy, whether crimp-edged mafaldine carbonara with duck sausage, delicate lasagna, or truffled ricotta ravioli. It all comes together in a warm, stylish space with oversize windows framing the Anacostia River. Expensive.
