100 Very Best Restaurants: #98 – Royal Nepal

The best introduction to this Nepalese restaurant is through its momos. The dump-lings come with a choice of fillings, including buffalo and goat, but our repeat order is yak. From a farm in Pennsylvania (who knew?), the super-lean meat is ground and spiced, and the bundles are paired with cilantro-mint, spiced-tomato, and roasted-tomato sauces. Other standouts, such as lamb curry or wild-boar saag, are a reminder that Nepal borders India. A bonus: excellent cocktails, complete with spherical ice. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!