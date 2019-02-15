News

The People Who Still Have to Work When Washington Has a Snow Day

When there's a storm, you might get to sleep in. These people don't.
Photograph via iStock.
Photograph via iStock.
Photograph by Susan Hale Thomas/ACPS.
Photograph by Susan Hale Thomas/ACPS.

Gregory Hutchings Jr.

Alexandria schools superintendent

“I’m sitting up tracking the storm like anyone else. Sometimes the forecasts are right and sometimes not. One degree can mean we wake up to a few inches of snow or just rain. It’s easy to second-guess after, but we do the best we can with the information we have.”

Photograph by MCDOT.
Photograph by MCDOT.

John Walsh

Snowplow driver, Montgomery County

“You have some people out there who are grateful. I’ve had people come up and offer sodas, cookies, cakes. Just come and say, ‘You need the bathroom. You need a break.’ ”

Photograph by Safeway.
Photograph by Safeway.

Lori Valenzuela

Safeway district manager, Northern Virginia

“You reach out to your vendors immediately. People in this area, they beeline to a grocery store, so you don’t have time to wait. If you don’t have something, it’s a disappointment to the customer.”

Photograph by Robin Fader/NBCUniversal.
Photograph by Robin Fader/NBCUniversal.

Doug Kammerer

NBC4 meteorologist

“It’s our role to prepare people for what’s coming—making sure they’re ready for the storm. We really do take that job very seriously about helping people pre­pare and stay safe during severe weather.”

This article appears in our January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

