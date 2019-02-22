Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with food critic Ann Limpert. Have questions about Drink Company‘s just-announced pop-up bar (get ready for a trippy-sounding ramen room)? José Andrés‘s latest star turn? The area’s newest Vietnamese destination, which is trying to set itself apart from Eden Center institutions? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question here and Ann will get to as many as she can.

Ann: Good morning! Hope you have had all had great weeks and snow days (AKA in my house as pancake-and-grilled-cheese day).

Have y’all been to Coconut Club yet? It’s a funny place. For one, it was freezing the night I visited (both outside and inside the restaurant). Sipping on a rum swizzle in a winter coat kinda dented the island vibes. Also, my friend pretty aptly described the concrete-walled space: “It’s like if the warehouse in The Office was throwing a tiki party.”

The food? It was mixed. I liked the jerk-spiced chicken in a coconut brine, the Brussels sprouts with coconut-yuzu yogurt, and the weirdly runny, but tasty, coconut cream pie (Adam Greenberg is really sticking to his brand!). The hearts-of-palm salad and oily shishitos covered in bonito flakes were the big misses.

The Spam fried rice is the thing everyone seems to be talking about, and it was pretty good (the runny egg adds a lot). Speaking of, have you noticed Spam is, like, everywhere lately? There’s also a cocktail with Spam-infused bourbon here, and I just got word that Kaliwa at the Wharf is doing to-go lunch boxes with Spam-and-egg sandwiches (there, though, chef Cathal Armstrong makes the pink stuff in-house).

Anyway, onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…