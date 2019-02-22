There are a number of reasons that women and men seek cosmetic enhancements, including boosting self-esteem and bettering their chance of success in the dating pool. However, a recent study by RealSelf revealed an increasing number of Americans consider undergoing aesthetic treatments to improve their professional image.

In fact, they found that one-in-four patients hope that surgical and non-surgical procedures will help them look more refreshed and youthful in their current position or as they search for/begin a new job.

These findings are not surprising to Dr. Soheila Rostami, a double board-certified oculo-facial plastic surgeon at Sanctuary Cosmetic Center in Tysons, VA. She states that, “For many patients, improving their attractiveness not only increases their self-esteem, but also allows them to gain a competitive advantage at work.”

Professionals’ desire to look their best is not limited to female patients either. Men are just as motivated to combat signs of aging–including wrinkles, sagging skin and hair loss, to remain at the top of their game career-wise.

According to oculo-facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, “Cosmetic surgery is certainly on the rise for men. They often request treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, skin tightening procedures, blepharoplasty and PRP hair restoration, in order to maintain or advance their professional image.”

So, what are the top trends for keeping a professional image in 2019? Here are four cosmetic treatments positioned to be in high-demand this year.

1) Skin Rejuvenation

As we get older, skin thins and becomes more vulnerable to wrinkles, lines and skin laxity. However, non-invasive procedures, like laser resurfacing and microneedling, can rejuvenate the skin from the inside out to reveal a smoother, brighter and more vibrant complexion.

By creating controlled microinjuries, these treatments trigger a wound-healing effect, which stimulates the growth of new collagen and elastin. They also enable patients to revitalize their skin with little-to-no pain or downtime.

2) Sculptra, Dermal Fillers and Botox

Sculptra, dermal fillers and Botox are non-surgical treatments that can be performed in the comfort of a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist’s office and produce nearly immediate results. Accordingly, these injectable solutions are extremely popular among professionals that want to subtly enhance their appearance without any disruption to their busy schedules.

Many dermal fillers, such as Juvederm and Restylane, are comprised of hyaluronic acid–a naturally-occurring substance in the skin, that’s able to produce instant volumizing and plumping effects.

On the other hand, Sculptra is made of poly-L-lactic acid, which adds volume and fullness as well as stimulates new collagen.

Botox, of course, is a favorite among professionals of all ages for its ability to relax forehead lines, crow’s feet, frown lines and other moderate to severe wrinkles.

3) Skin /Body Tightening

Sagging skin is another key concern of professionals. This concern can safely and effectively be addressed with non-surgical treatments like Profound RF Microneedling or a Silhouette Thread Lift.

Profound utilizes radiofrequency energy needles to precisely heat tissue and make new collagen and elastin. In doing so, the treatment counteracts laxity and facilitates a smoother and firmer appearance to the skin and body.

Alternatively, Silhouette Threads can be placed underneath the skin for dramatic lifting and tightening of the cheeks, lower face and neck.

4) Eyelid and Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Many professionals become frustrated by constantly being asked if they are tired or upset due to the appearance of their eyes. Eyelid surgery offers a way for these men and women to look more alert, friendly and younger, with minimal downtime and long-lasting benefits

Additionally, facial cosmetic surgery, including rhinoplasty and facelift, is extremely popular among patients that want to reshape features, improve facial contours and achieve a more balanced, symmetrical, and youthful appearance.

