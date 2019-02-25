Don’t miss DC’s most fashionable springtime soiree!

Make plans for Friday, March 22nd from 7:00 to 11:00 PM, and attend the annual Pink Tie Party to mark the end of winter and the official beginning of blossom season!

Celebrate the blossoms in style and experience an evening filled with delicious bites from local restaurants serving a variety of cuisine, including American, Caribbean/Trinidadian, Turkish, Peruvian, Indian, Latin, Thai, Spain and South American. Sip cocktails at the Ketel One Botanicals Bar, the House of Suntory / ARTECHOUSE Augmented Reality Bar, and the Whispering Angel Rosé Bar while you enjoy unique entertainment, music and dancing, and the friendly competition of a silent auction.

Stimulate all your senses with live performances by DC-based indie-soul band Oh He Dead, world champion juggler Yusaku Mochizuki (Mochi), DJ Sharkey, and the 2019 Official Artist, Simon Bull, who will create live paintings during the event.

Purchase your tickets today!

The Pink Tie Party is presented by ANA, hosted by TCMA (A Drew Company), and the supporting sponsors are Chase, Ketel One Botanicals, and Linder Global Events. Media sponsors include the Washingtonian and Washington Blade.