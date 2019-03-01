Washingtonian Today: Are the CPAC Kids All Right?

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning, happy March, and happy almost weekend. I’ll be camped out at CPAC all day today, so follow along on Twitter for panel observations and surreal sights. I happened to go to a few events at the massive conservative convention in National Harbor last night, too, like Turning Point USA’s “Americafest”—billed as “the most patriotic party in history”—where you could find a drink named after “The Wall” next to a bucket of “AOC” juice boxes. I spotted White House communications director Bill Shine, Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Dan Crenshaw, Donald Trump Jr., and several cardboard cutouts of people who couldn’t be there: Drake, Taylor Swift, Monica Lewinsky, and, of course, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Expect a few more in-depth dispatches as the weekend progresses.

Anti-Trump protesters are planning to build a wall of their own—a human wall, that is, outside the White House on March 9. There aren’t many more details besides the date and time on the Action Network event page. I’ve reached out to the organizer and will let you guys know if there’s any more here.

What’s on my mind: While I was at CPAC, the New York Times reported that President Trump ordered that his son-in-law Jared Kushner be given a security clearance against intelligence officials’ recommendations. I did not overhear a single attendee mention it, nor did it seem to make a dent in the convention mood. It made me genuinely think…have folks lost their ability to be shocked?

FILM The DC Independent Film Festival (DCIFF) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, continuing to showcase independent films in multiple genres while hosting seminars and workshops as well. This year’s schedule highlights Australian director Phillip Noyce, who holds a master class on Saturday. Three of his films will screen throughout opening weekend; screenings will also include discussions with Noyce. The festival continues through March 10. All-access pass: $210; individual films: $9-16.

“Momo” is terrifying, but the disinformation around it may be the true horror. (The Atlantic)

