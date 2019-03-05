A New Game of Thrones Brunch Will Serve “Scrambled Dragon Eggs” and “Theon’s Sausage”

How does one pregame for Game of Thrones‘ final season on April 14? If you like puns, slot machines, and “Flea-Bottomless mimosas” the answer is clear: a Game of Thrones brunch at Maryland Live! Casino.

GOT is going big for season eight—as can you at an all-you-can-eat buffet inspired by the Seven Kingdoms. No, we’re not talking an enormous pigeon pie like the one at King Joffrey’s wedding or a roving Arya Stark-inspired oyster, clam, and cockle cart (too bad, those things would be awesome). The casino is all about the pun-y breakfast foods like “scrambled dragon eggs,” “Bran-cakes,” and “Little Finger-ling roasted potatoes.” Some names work better than others—looking at you, “Blessed by the Lord of Light roasted vegetables.” While others are in questionable taste: namely “Theon’s Sausage.” (One needs at least a cup of coffee before rolling with the castration jokes.) Thankfully, the kitchen shied away from a Red Wedding Bloody Mary bar or Seared Princess Shireen Stake.

As for entertainment, there’ll be trivia for chances to win prizes like a week-long “trip to King’s Landing” (Dubrovnik, for us realists). Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door, and include a $10 slot machine credit if you’re feeling the luck of Jon Snow.

