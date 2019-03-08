Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible this morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with food critic Ann Limpert. Have questions about the flurry of just-opened restaurants in our area? Himitsu’s commitment to serving only beer, wine, and spirits from women producers? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question here and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning! Hope you have all had great weeks.

I checked out the new Taco Bamba in Fairfax this week. If you’ve been to the other branches, there’s a lot that’s familiar: ‘90s rock turned way up, a long counter with metal stools, and Mexican cokes and jarritos. As taco artists go, chef/owner Victor Albisu is among the most out-there (and talented) in town. I had a taco-inspired by McDonald’s—filled with hot chicken nuggets, pickles, honey mustard, and tiny fries—and another paying homage (I think) to NYC restaurant Mr. Chow with a sweet and fiery mix of fried cauliflower, avocado, chilies, and crispy mushrooms. Still, my favorites were the more traditional ones: the chunky carnitas, and the long-stewed barbacoa (tip: get it “dirty,” with chili sauce, grilled onions, crisply melted chihuahua cheese, and a flour tortilla).

I also celebrated my birthday a few days ago. My dining schedule is so varied and packed otherwise, that I tend to choose what some might think of as unexciting places for my birthday dinner. A place where I can truly shut off the job part of my brain (I couldn’t necessarily do that at say, Himitsu or Elle, even if it was a just-for-fun meal). Anyway, my husband and I went to Joe’s, and it was perfect. Even in the middle of the week, the dining room was PACKED. Every table. We had a banquette looking out on the whole scene—all sloshy steak business dinners and bowtied servers holding trays high above their heads—plus martinis, a wedge salad, stone crabs, and steak. Couldn’t have asked for a better start to a new year.

Anyway, onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…