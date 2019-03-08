Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with food critic Ann Limpert. Have questions about the flurry of just-opened restaurants in our area? Himitsu’s commitment to serving only beer, wine, and spirits from women producers? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question here and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.
Ann: Good morning! Hope you have all had great weeks.
I checked out the new Taco Bamba in Fairfax this week. If you’ve been to the other branches, there’s a lot that’s familiar: ‘90s rock turned way up, a long counter with metal stools, and Mexican cokes and jarritos. As taco artists go, chef/owner Victor Albisu is among the most out-there (and talented) in town. I had a taco-inspired by McDonald’s—filled with hot chicken nuggets, pickles, honey mustard, and tiny fries—and another paying homage (I think) to NYC restaurant Mr. Chow with a sweet and fiery mix of fried cauliflower, avocado, chilies, and crispy mushrooms. Still, my favorites were the more traditional ones: the chunky carnitas, and the long-stewed barbacoa (tip: get it “dirty,” with chili sauce, grilled onions, crisply melted chihuahua cheese, and a flour tortilla).
I also celebrated my birthday a few days ago. My dining schedule is so varied and packed otherwise, that I tend to choose what some might think of as unexciting places for my birthday dinner. A place where I can truly shut off the job part of my brain (I couldn’t necessarily do that at say, Himitsu or Elle, even if it was a just-for-fun meal). Anyway, my husband and I went to Joe’s, and it was perfect. Even in the middle of the week, the dining room was PACKED. Every table. We had a banquette looking out on the whole scene—all sloshy steak business dinners and bowtied servers holding trays high above their heads—plus martinis, a wedge salad, stone crabs, and steak. Couldn’t have asked for a better start to a new year.
Anyway, onto your questions! Ask them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.