Washingtonian Today: Our First Punk President?

Do you hear that? Rolling thunder through a dusty barren land, boot spurs brushing up against the kickboard of a Ford 4×4 truck…it’s the sound of a glowing Beto O’Rourke profile, this time from Vanity Fair. And guess what? This morning he announced that he’s running for President. It’s arguably the splashiest rollout of a 2020 candidate thus far, and while it remains to be seen if he can get any real traction, Twitter was certainly worked up about his mention in the VF story of local hero Ian MacKaye:

“I have so much reverence for him and he means so much to me in my life. He really did represent this super-ethical way, not just of being in a band, or running a label, or putting on shows, but of just living.”

Yet Beto-mania is not universal. Is he a value add to the Democratic party? Slate’s Josh Voorhees says no. And today’s also a good day to read Nia-Malika Henderson’s January story about how Beto’s adventure is steeped in white-male privilege.

Heads up: If you’re a weekend Metro rider, hear this: the WMATA announced that almost every Metro line will be operating at a slower pace.

The Green line will run every 16 minutes.

Ditto for the Red line, except between Farragut North and Silver Spring, where it’ll run every 8 minutes (until 9:30 pm).

The Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will run every 24 minutes.

What’s on my mind: Try seeing one—or all 160—of the films screening as part of the DC Environmental Film Festival, which begins today. Screening locations are all around the city, from the National Zoo to National Geographic to the French embassy.

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art’s Evenings at the Edge event for March highlights women with a performance by the tap group Syncopated Ladies (who got a shout-out from Beyoncé for their “Formation” tribute) and pop-up talks about female-created art. Free (registration requested), 6 PM.

