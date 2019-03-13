All the DC Dining Trends We’re Totally Over

Tiny cocktails

Dainty Nick-and-Nora coupes are cute, but we’ll pass on the $16 mini-Manhattan.

Vegetal desserts

No one likes an eggplant coffee cake.

“Supper”

Only our grandparents are allowed to say this.

Chocolate martinis

We’ll take back the Cosmo but the other ’90s drinks are staying in the ex-files.

Whole roasted cauliflower

These vegetarian entrees are as exciting as homework.

Cooked cucumbers

Also, warm avocado.

Mega restaurants

Bigger isn’t always better.

“Concepts”

Can’t a restaurant just be a restaurant?

Tasting menus that last more than three hours

No meal should run longer than Lord of the Rings.

More chain steakhouses

We’re DC. We get it already.

Poke

The trend died with poke nachos.

Customizable bowls

Slopping 15 ingredients together so there’s no distinct flavor or texture < sandwiches.

Edible glitter

At least gold leaf is easy to pick off.

Instagram-bait desserts

Nobody actually wants a cupcake on top of a doughnut on top of a milkshake.

Instagram-bait succulents

It’s time they go the way of the Edison bulb.

Instagram-bait neon signs

Wall decor that screams “Look at meeee!!!! Why aren’t you looking at meeee?!?!”

Overly chatty servers

You don’t have to pretend to be our BFF to give great service.

Servers telling you to over-order

“Our chef recommends three-to-four [$16] small plates [that aren’t actually small] per person.”

A version of this article appears in the 2019 100 Very Best Restaurants issue.

