The Most Frequented Spots on Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants List

How many of Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants have you been to? We have a quiz to help you gauge how prolific your eating habits really are. Many of you have already taken it, and the results have given us a peek at which top restaurants around DC are most—and least—frequented, at least among our readers.

Perhaps not a shocker: Le Diplomate topped the list, with more than 80 percent of quiz-takers indicating they’ve been to the buzzy French brasserie on 14th Street. That was followed by Indian stalwart Rasika, All-Purpose pizzeria, upscale tavern St. Anselm, and Middle Eastern destination Maydan.

Which places were most under-the-radar? Less than one-percent of you have checked out Elyse, a tasting menu restaurant in Fairfax from longtime Clarity chef Jon Krinn. (To be fair, it didn’t officially open until October.) Other restaurants you all clearly need to add to your lists: Kayu (the upscale Filipino restaurant from chef Paolo Dungca above Hiraya on H Street), Tremolo (a wine bar with inspired small plates in Middleburg), and Amber Spice (an excellent Indian restaurant in Laurel).

Most Frequented

(with percentage of quiz-takers who say they’ve been to the restaurant)

Le Diplomate – 80.3%

Rasika – 64.9%

All-Purpose – 55.2%

St. Anselm – 51.4%

Maydan – 51.1%

Yellow – 49.6%

Least Frequented

Elyse – 0.7%

Kayu – 1%

Tremolo – 1.4%

Amber Spice – 1.4%

Truong Tien – 1.6%

Honest Grill – 1.7%

