Where to Find a Very Strong Drink Around DC

1521 17th St., NW

This Dupont cocktail bar with hangover-ready Sichuan-style food is one of the best places around town to sample the classics. The menu offers multiple riffs on favorites like negronis and old-fashioneds—swap out bourbon for mezcal or rye—in addition to its own boozy creations and tiki drinks.

901 Fourth St., NW

If martinis are your poison of choice, this Sicilian-Italian joint has a whole menu of them. Best of all: most of them are only $7 all night, every night if you’re sitting in the lounge. Opt for a classic dirty, an espresso martini ($10), or the signature Morini Martini with a choice of gin or vodka, caper juice, and fresh dill.

2007 18th St., NW

This handsome Adams Morgan bar boasts one of the largest collections of whiskeys in the world. There are more than 2,700 ryes, bourbons, Scotches, and more to sample by the ounce or in flights. Alternately, opt for one of the excellent cocktails, like the signature Manhattan with a blend of rye and bourbons.

1301 14th St., NE

Looking for a stiff drink that’s also cheap? This dive-y bar in Union Market is your place. Mini martinis with gin or vodka, dirty or with a twist, are only $3 during happy hour (5 to 6 PM on weekdays and 1 to 2 PM on weekends). Yes, there’s a Long Island Iced Tea on the menu ($12). And they’ve also got a whole bunch of beer-and-shot combos… or just shots.

1029 Vermont Ave., NW

The motto of this longtime staple of downtown DC is “strongest drinks in DC guaranteed.” You won’t find showy mixology here—just the staples and a promise to never water them down. Think martinis, negronis, and Manhattans, plus some throwbacks like Sex on the Beach and Long Island Iced Tea.

1130 Maine Ave., SW

Don’t let the cute tiny umbrellas and fruity flavors fool you, many tiki drinks can knock you out. If you’re looking for something particularly boozy at this Wharf rum bar and distillery, try the appropriately named “Problem Forgetter.” The extra-strong tropical cocktail features spiced rum and smooth bourbon with velvety coconut cream rum and brightness from peach liqueur and lime. Bonus: you can also sample flights of the rums distilled on-site.

