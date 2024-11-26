Some DC Bars Will Stay Open Until 4 AM the Night Before Thanksgiving

Following the tradition of “Drinksgiving”—the day before Thanksgiving when hometown friends get together and stay out late drinking—DC is allowing over 200 bars to extend their hours as late as 4 AM. The late hours will last through the holiday weekend, from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Dupont’s Decades and Public Bar are among the bars that will be serving drinks until 4 AM. But just because other bars have been approved for extended hours by the city, doesn’t necessarily mean they will be open late (or early, rather)—be sure to call in advance to see individual bars’ hours.

There are also plenty of themed events and specials to pregame Thanksgiving without partying till dawn. Nellie’s in Shaw will have $2 beers and $7 lemon drops starting at 5 PM, with a DJ set scheduled from 10 PM ‘til late. Union Pub is hosting “Wingsgiving” with 50-cent wings from 1 PM to 9 PM. Park View beer garden Midlands is extending happy hour until close, plus $5 shot specials. Metrobar will not only be hosting a pre-Thanksgiving party in its refurbished 5000-series Metro car—complete with drink specials and a DJ spinning tracks—but also a “Leftovers Party” the Friday after.

Here’s the list of bars, clubs, and restaurants allowed to stay open until 4 AM Thanksgiving weekend: