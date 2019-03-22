Ex Hex Ice Cream: It’s Real!

The DC band releases its new album today, so get it and some ice cream at Mount Desert Island

High quality DC guitar-rock band Ex Hex release their scorching new album, It’s Real, today, and Mount Desert Island Ice Cream in Mount Pleasant is celebrating with an ice cream flavor called Another DiMINTsion–“Peppermint ice cream with hand-made Callebaut chocolate chip,” Mt. Desert co-owner Brian Lowit says in an email. You’ll also be able to buy Ex Hex’s new album and T-shirts in the shop. Here’s a video of the Hexers enjoying their new flavor: