Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have a question about the flood of new restaurants on the scene? Where to start cracking now that it’s crab season? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning! Hope you’ve all had great weeks.

Are you hot-chicken-sandwiched-out yet? If so, I don’t blame you. But if not, get yourself over to Wooboi in Herndon (in the same stripmall as the excellent Balaji Cafe). Then be prepared to wait in line. I was one of about 75 customers the other day (I counted four women among them, myself included), though I was out the door in a half hour. You probably know the drill: choose your spice level—the range here goes from none at all to “code blue.” My spice tolerance has been pretty pathetic since my pregnancy a couple years ago—Is that a thing? If so, nobody tells you—so I grabbed a mild-spicy and a level 2.

I took a bite, and then I understood the line. The big piece of spice-glazed chicken had that ideal mix of crunchiness and juiciness. The level one (a notch up from no-spice) was my ideal (it was plenty spicy!), while the level two left my mouth on fire for the next hour. A griddled Martin’s potato roll, creamy special sauce, and cider-vinegar cole slaw offset the heat. On the side, you can get waffle fries and sweet potato fries, but my vote is for the nuggets of fried okra.

I’m curious, what’s been your favorite fried-chicken sandwich? There are so, so many. Let me know!

Another great sandwich I sampled this week: The crab roll on buttery brioche at Estuary, the new restaurant from the Voltaggio brothers inside CityCenterDC’s sleek Conrad Hotel. It was packed with sweet lump meat, with a great zap of Old Bay (and some pretty cute crab-shaped plantain chips).

