Venus Williams Will Play Tennis on the Roof of Union Market This Summer

The 700-seat, rooftop tennis stadium will host the Washington Kastles' 2019 season.
A rendering of the Kastles stadium to be built atop Union Market.

Washington’s pro tennis team, the Kastles, will play their 2019 summer season on the rooftop of Northeast DC’s Union Market, team owner Mark Ein announced Friday. Jodie McLean, CEO of Union Market’s developer EDENS, and Ward 5 council member Kenyan McDuffie joined Ein in announcing the news. The first match, featuring Maryland native Frances Tiafoe, will be played July 15. Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will also play during the season, which lasts until July 29.

EDENS has already begun retrofitting the rooftop to hold the 700-seat stadium. While the tennis courts are considered a “pop-up” installation for now, EDENS has a proposal pending before the DC Zoning Commission to permanently turn the roof into an 8,000-square-foot park and entertainment venue that would host future Kastles seasons, as well as a variety of other programming. In a statement, Ein says he and the team “look forward to making memories here for many seasons to come.”

During this summer’s matches, fans will be able to choose from typical stadium seats, VIP tables, and courtside boxes. The Kastles have played their previous four seasons indoors  at George Washington University. For tickets, visit washingtonkastles.com or call 202-483-6647.

