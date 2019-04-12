Washington’s pro tennis team, the Kastles, will play their 2019 summer season on the rooftop of Northeast DC’s Union Market, team owner Mark Ein announced Friday. Jodie McLean, CEO of Union Market’s developer EDENS, and Ward 5 council member Kenyan McDuffie joined Ein in announcing the news. The first match, featuring Maryland native Frances Tiafoe, will be played July 15. Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will also play during the season, which lasts until July 29.

EDENS has already begun retrofitting the rooftop to hold the 700-seat stadium. While the tennis courts are considered a “pop-up” installation for now, EDENS has a proposal pending before the DC Zoning Commission to permanently turn the roof into an 8,000-square-foot park and entertainment venue that would host future Kastles seasons, as well as a variety of other programming. In a statement, Ein says he and the team “look forward to making memories here for many seasons to come.”