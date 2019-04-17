What’s in My Gym Bag: Sport & Health Personal Trainer Matthew Fenner

Who: Matthew Fenner, 35

Does: Personal trainer at Sport & Health Bethesda

Approach to fitness: “I strive to remain as mobile and fit as possible so I can to continue to do the activities I love. It’s common to think of working out as a chore, when it’s far more similar to taking your vehicle into the shop for a tune-up on a daily basis. As we age, just like a car aging, it becomes far more necessary. So if you haven’t taken yourself or that car to the shop in a while for a tune-up, maybe it’s time to make it a routine.”

The Bag

“As a climber and avid skier, it’s important to have an extremely versatile and sturdy gym bag,” says Fenner. “This one hits all the marks.” It’s durable, water-resistant, and has a separate compartment for storing dirty gear. Base Camp Duffel, $149, The North Face

Powerlifting Belt

During heavy power lifts, Fenner braces himself with this lifting belt. It’s thick and wide enough to cover your back, abs, and core so you stay stable during a workout. 10mm Powerlifting Belt, $60, Iron Bull Strength

Recovery

The trainer uses this protein supplement to recover after a hard weightlifting session. He likes it because it’s clean—grass-fed whey protein, vanilla, and organic coconut sugar are the only ingredients. Vanilla Whey Protein Powder, $90, Naked Nutrition

Running Shoes

Fenner has a bunch of different running shoes, but these are his current favorites. They’re light, breathable, and come with a foam sole. Cloud X Running Shoe, $140, On

Weightlifting Shoes

These are “the cream of the crop” when it comes to powerlifting shoes, says Fenner. The wide platform keeps him stable, and the Boa lacing system ensures a perfect fit. Leistung 16 II Boa Shoes, $225, Adidas

If you’re a member of the Washington fitness world and want to share what’s in your bag, email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

