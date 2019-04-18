The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (4/20-4/21)

Bethesda
Where: 6507 Brookes Hill Ct., Bethesda
How much: $1,995,000
When: Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 2PM to 4PM
Why: The nearly 5,000-square-foot, contemporary home has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, a full in-law suite, and a stainless steel hot tub.
U Street Corridor
Where: 1342 W St. NW
How much: $1,524,900
When: Saturday, April 20 from 11AM to 1PM
Why: Blocks away from the U Street metro, the townhouse has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, two fireplaces, and a lofted den with a wet bar.
Columbia Heights
Where: 1346 Monroe St. NW Unit B
How much: $729,000
When: Saturday, April 20 from 1PM to 4 PM
Why: Spread across two levels, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condo feels like a townhouse, with a garage, a porch-like balcony, and lots of light.
Brookland
Where: 3520 South Dakota Ave. NE
How much: $695,000
When: Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 from 1PM to 4PM
Why: The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house was completely renovated in 2013, and has a rec room, off-street parking, and a gourmet kitchen.
Silver Spring
Where: 3 Leighton Pl., Silver Spring
How much: $610,000
When: Saturday, April 20 from 1PM to 3PM
Why: The 1940s Cape Cod has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a screened-in porch, and a new roof.