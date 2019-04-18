The Mueller Report’s DC-Area References, by the Numbers

We’re reading it, too! Here’s what we’ve found so far of superlocal interest.
This post will be updated.
Geography
References to Washington, D.C./Washington DC/District of Columbia: 45
References to Virginia: 17
References to Alexandria: 1
References to Maryland: 0
The hospitality industry
The Mayflower Hotel: 11
Trump National Golf Course in Loudoun County: 4
Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC: 2
Trump International Hotel: 1
Westin Hotel in Alexandria: 1
Unnamed bar in DC where George Papadopoulos planned to meet with Sergei Millian during Trump’s inauguration: 1
Unnamed DC hotel where the FBI interviewed Joseph Mifsud in February 2017: 1
Unnamed establishments that we think might be Russia House: 1
Cafe Milano: 0
The media (not counting footnotes)
The New York Times: 39
The Washington Post: 16
Fox News: 12
National Interest: 4
Sean Hannity: 3
Circa News: 2
BuzzFeed: 2
CNN: 1
New York Daily News: 1
Washingtonian: 0