The Mueller Report’s DC-Area References, by the Numbers

We’re reading it, too! Here’s what we’ve found so far of superlocal interest.

This post will be updated.

Geography

References to Washington, D.C./Washington DC/District of Columbia: 45

References to Virginia: 17

References to Alexandria: 1

References to Maryland: 0

The hospitality industry

The Mayflower Hotel: 11

Trump National Golf Course in Loudoun County: 4

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC: 2

Trump International Hotel: 1

Westin Hotel in Alexandria: 1

Unnamed bar in DC where George Papadopoulos planned to meet with Sergei Millian during Trump’s inauguration: 1

Unnamed DC hotel where the FBI interviewed Joseph Mifsud in February 2017: 1

Unnamed establishments that we think might be Russia House: 1

Cafe Milano: 0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The media (not counting footnotes)

The New York Times: 39

The Washington Post: 16

Fox News: 12

National Interest: 4

Sean Hannity: 3

Circa News: 2

BuzzFeed: 2

CNN: 1

New York Daily News: 1

Washingtonian: 0