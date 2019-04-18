News

The Mueller Report’s DC-Area References, by the Numbers

Written by | Published on
Photojournalists photograph four pages of the Mueller Report laid on the witness table in the House Intelligence Committee hearing room on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

We’re reading it, too! Here’s what we’ve found so far of superlocal interest.

This post will be updated. 

Geography

References to Washington, D.C./Washington DC/District of Columbia: 45

References to Virginia: 17

References to Alexandria: 1

References to Maryland: 0

The hospitality industry

The Mayflower Hotel: 11

Trump National Golf Course in Loudoun County: 4

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC: 2

Trump International Hotel: 1

Westin Hotel in Alexandria: 1

Unnamed bar in DC where George Papadopoulos planned to meet with Sergei Millian during Trump’s inauguration: 1

Unnamed DC hotel where the FBI interviewed Joseph Mifsud in February 2017: 1

Unnamed establishments that we think might be Russia House: 1

Cafe Milano: 0

The media (not counting footnotes)

The New York Times: 39

The Washington Post: 16

Fox News: 12

National Interest: 4

Sean Hannity: 3

Circa News: 2

BuzzFeed: 2

CNN: 1

New York Daily News: 1

Washingtonian: 0

 

 

More: