The wildest fundraiser in D.C. is back—and it’s more appetizing than ever.

Boasting the city’s best restaurants, one-of-a-kind animal demonstrations, celebrity chefs and inspiring conservation stories, ZooFari: Bite Night, a benefit for wildlife sponsored by GEICO, returns to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo on May 16 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by Friends of the National Zoo, this year’s event promises to be a glamorous night of dining, drinking, bidding and dancing—all to support the Zoo’s important mission to save species.

“We love hosting ZooFari every year,” said Lynn Mento, executive director of FONZ. “What makes it so special and popular is not just that the food and drink are amazing, but that you’re enjoying the restaurant tastings in this beautiful setting where you have the chance to see animals and meet some of the world’s leading conservation scientists. It’s a unique combination of great food, great drink and helping to save the planet.

“That’s a pretty good night!” she said.

General admission tickets are $225 for the public. Friends of the National Zoo members can purchase tickets for $175 each. VIP packages, which include multiple tickets, express check-in, access to the exclusive VIP Lounge, hosted by Charles Schwab & Co., and more, are available to the public. Use code WASHD19 for $30 off of full-price general admission tickets, limit 4.

When guests arrive, they’ll be able to sample fine food and finer wine from more than 50 restaurants and a host of vintners and distillers—and bring that food and drink into the Zoo’s various animal houses as they visit some of D.C.’s most unique residents.

They’ll be able to learn how their ticket purchase helps support FONZ and the Zoo’s shared species-saving mission. At ZooFari, Smithsonian scientists will be on hand to share stories with guests about how they’re saving endangered animals. Special stations will showcase five wildlife projects supported by Conservation Nation, an initiative of Friends of the National Zoo.

And what goes better with food, drink, and conservation than live entertainment? The only DJ to spin beats and cook at the same time, DJ Chef, will entertain all attendees at ZooFari, as will electric violinist Ben Hoyt, Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar and a food sculptor. And guests shouldn’t miss out on the silent auction tent, where they can bid on incredible conservation-themed prizes like animal paintings, behind-the-scenes Zoo tours, and the opportunity to name a wild tapir.

ZooFari: Bite Night is almost here. Join Friends of the National Zoo at the wildest, longest-running gourmet restaurant tasting in D.C. on May 16!