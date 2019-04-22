MONDAY, APRIL 22

MUSEUMS Walter O. Evans has spent much of his life collecting and conserving African American art and literature in his Savannah, Georgia home. He has documents from slave/abolitionist Frederick Douglass, including inscribed books, photographs, letters, and printed editions of his speeches. Much of the collection is personal in nature, such as Douglass family letters portraits, on display at the National Gallery of Art in a special exhibit in the Study Center in the East Building. On Friday, Professor Celeste-Marie Bernier will chat with Evans and sign copies of her book, If I Survive: Frederick Douglass and Family in the Walter O. Evans Collection. Exhibit: through June 14 (Monday through Saturday only). Lecture: 4/26, free, 1 PM.

MUSIC The Atlanta hip hop collective Dungeon Family got its name from producer Rico Wade‘s studio, the Dungeon, located in the basement of his mom’s house, where some of these musicians made their early recordings.. Catch several of this collective’s big names—including Outkast’s Big Boi and Goodie Mob—on Monday night at the Howard Theatre. $40-$75 in advance or $45-$75 day of show, 9 PM.

HOCKEY The Caps had a definitive 6-0 win against the Hurricanes during Saturday night’s game 5, so hopefully the team can wrap things up on Monday night in Raleigh. If that doesn’t happen, Game 7 will be back at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night. (Details TBD.)

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PERFORMANCE UK-based percussion STOMP uses everyday items—from Zippo lighters and brooms to hubcaps and garbage cans—to create rhythms on stage. This eight-member group, who has appeared everywhere from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to the 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, will bring its choreographed percussion to the National Theatre this week. Through April 28. $45-$69.

PODCAST The We Hate Movies podcast will record live at the DC Improv on Tuesday night, discussing the 2000 film Gone in 60 Seconds. Hear four comedians discuss this bad movie (starring Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie) as fodder for random tangents, trivia, and inane plot details that just don’t make sense. $25, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

THEATRE The Who’s Tommy is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the Kennedy Center is presenting a semi-staged version of the rock musical as part of its “Broadway Center Stage” series. This show about a deaf and blind kid who excels at pinball will star Casey Cott (Riverdale) with Christian Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher) and Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights). Recommended for ages 14+. Through April 29. $69-$219.

FILM As part of its Reel Israel DC series, The Avalon will screen the 2016 film Saving Neta on Wednesday night. It follows a man named Neta through encounters with four different women, helping them restore relationships with their families while he struggles to find his own path. $12.75, 8 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this week

“Peripheral Visions” closes 4/24 at the American University Museum.