As warmer days are upon us, Washingtonians are eagerly searching for more reasons to head outdoors, CityCenterDC is thrilled to announce their springtime programming.

In addition to the best-in-class luxury shopping and dining available at CityCenterDC, the landmark, mixed-used development is also known for its enchanting installations and experiences that transform downtown D.C. into a seasonal oasis.

Palmer Alley Overhead Installation

In honor of DC’s famous cherry blossoms, Palmer Alley is once again reimagined into a vibrant, seasonal destination with its dream-like overhead art installation. CityCenterDC contracted with Silver Lining Design Group to bring back the beloved pink lanterns, making Palmer Alley one of the first beacons of spring in the nation’s capital. Enjoy this festive installation through May.

Field of Tulips

After welcoming 8,000 visitors in 2018, CityCenterDC is delighted to announce the return of Bloomia’s Field of Tulips. The Park at CityCenter will be transformed into an interactive, urban garden that is home to more than 40,000 stems. Roaming the garden is free to all and tulips may be taken home for $1 a stem with a portion of all proceeds benefiting DC Central Kitchen. Bloomia’s second-ever Field of Tulips at CityCenterDC will take place on April 26 – April 28 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Dance for All Series – The Washington Ballet

Aiming to always keep culture and arts at the forefront, this spring CityCenterDC will welcome The Washington Ballet for pop-up performances in The Plaza at CityCenter! Performances will take place Friday nights from April 12 – May 3 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Standing Seasonal Events

In addition to these exciting new events and traditions, CityCenterDC will bring back its annual recurring events. Toned Up Tuesdays, Farmer’s Market and more will be returning this season.

Toned Up Tuesdays – Tuesdays, 6:00 p.m., May 7– June 25

Farmers Market – Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., May 7 – October 29

Kids’ Corner – Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., June 6 – September 26

All events are free and open to the public. Follow @CityCenterDC on social for updates and visit CityCenterDC.com/Events for more information.