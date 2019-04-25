The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (4/27-4/28)

McLean

Where: 6020 Woodland Ter.

How much: $2,599,999

When: Sunday, April 28 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The 6,600-square-foot, French-inspired home sits on a half-acre, and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, two fireplaces, and a patio with a built-in grill.

16th Street Heights

Where: 5610 14th St. NW

How much: $1,264,900

When: Sunday, April 28 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The renovated 1915 Craftsman has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a basement in-law suite, and off-street parking for four cars.

Bethesda

Where: 5302 Acacia Ave.

How much: $900,000

When: Sunday, April 28 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: This four-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial has recently refinished hardwood floors, a private balcony, and an accessory apartment with a kitchenette on the first level.

Manor Park

Where: 5519 2nd St. NW

How much: $785,000

When: Saturday, April 27 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: This 1930s rowhouse has 4 bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, oversized and energy-efficient windows, a green roof, and a large back deck.

Cleveland Park

Where: 3800 Rodman St., NW, #3

How much: $375,000

When: Sunday, April 28 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has good light in the living room, French doors leading to a Juliet balcony, and a walk-in closet.