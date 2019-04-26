Real Estate

The 7 Most Interesting Real Estate Transactions Around DC This Month

This five bedroom, six bath luxury home in Shepherd Park got swept up by dermatologist Lisa Ginn before even hitting the market. Photograph courtesy of Homevisit.

DC

Sold by: James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president.
Listed: $5,900,000.
Sold: $5,400,000.
Days on market: 204.
Where: Kalorama.
Style: Federal.
Bragging points: More than 6,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms—including two master baths—dual dressing rooms, and a pool.

Sold by: Mae Haney Grennan, chief counsel of the Franklin L. Haney Company, a real-estate developer.
Listed: $5,500,000.
Sold: $5,125,000.
Days on market: 179.
Where: Georgetown.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: Once featured in House Beautiful, the six-bedroom, seven-bath house has a pool, solarium, and library.

Bought by: Thomas Fire­stone, a partner at Baker & McKenzie.
Listed: $2,195,000.
Sold: $2,195,000.
Days on market: 0.
Where: West End.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: A nearly 1,700-square-foot unit that looks onto a park, with two bedrooms, three baths, and the restaurant Nobu on the building’s ground floor.

Bought by: Dermatologist Lisa Ginn.
Listed: $1,695,000.
Sold: $1,665,625.
Days on market: 0.
Where: Shepherd Park.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: New construction, with five bedrooms and six baths, a massive walk-in closet with a window, and a two-car garage.

Spending over 200 days on the market, this Kalorama home was sold by James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president, for $5.4 million. Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.

Maryland

Bought by: Fox News host Howard Kurtz.
Listed: $1,425,000.
Sold: $1,390,000.
Days on market: 12.
Where: Chevy Chase.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths—including a spacious master suite—plus a terrace and back yard with a tree house.

Sold by: David Rothkopf, former CEO of Foreign Policy, now CEO of the Rothkopf Group.
Listed: $1,248,500.
Sold: $1,230,000.
Days on market: 28.
Where: Potomac.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths, with wooded views, an eat-in kitchen, and a large family room.

This colonial-style, five bedroom and bath house in Chevy Chase, Maryland features a master suite, terrace, and back yard with a tree house. Photograph courtesy of HomeVisit.

Virginia

Bought by: Brian Loew, CEO of the online medical business Inspire.
Listed: $2,949,000.
Sold: $2,888,636.
Days on market: 195.
Where: McLean.
Style: Traditional.
Bragging points: About 7,600 square feet, with five bedrooms, seven baths, distressed hardwood floors, and a terrace with a fireplace.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

